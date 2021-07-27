‘Beyond Van Gogh’ exhibit extends stay in Austin until September

The ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ exhibit is currently running at Circuit of the Americas in Austin. (KXAN Photo/Eric Henrikson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The “Beyond Van Gogh” exhibit at Circuit of the Americas has extended its run in Austin after “high demand and immense popularity” for the event, according to organizers.

“Beyond Van Gogh” is described as an “immersive” experience, exploring Van Gogh’s thoughts, dreams and words through animated projections. The exhibit will stay in Austin until Sept. 5 at the Starry Night Pavilion from COTA, the release says.

Organizers say thousands of people have visited the exhibit during its stint in Central Texas.

The exhibit is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Earlier this month, several Central Texans shared frustrations with KXAN about ticketing and scheduling issues at the art exhibit.

A San Antonio woman told KXAN’s Kelsey Thompson her reservation was rescheduled without input or warning, before a second impromptu postponement shifted her tickets back again. “Beyond Van Gogh” exhibit vendors said the rescheduled dates were due to “recent bad weather and the resulting construction delays,” delaying the exhibit’s launch to June 25.

Representatives from “Beyond Van Gogh” didn’t responded to repeated requests for comment from KXAN on that previous story.