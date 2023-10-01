Editor’s Note: The video above shows the latest forecast from the KXAN First Warning Weather team.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here at KXAN, we get hundreds of photos sent to us each month by viewers just like you.

We want to showcase some of the best pictures we receive, so we narrowed them down to our 10 favorites for the month.

Help us choose the best viewer photo of September 2023. Look through the 10 pictures below, then vote for your favorite. The winning photo will move on to represent September in the best viewer photos of the year competition once 2023 is said and done.

If you’d like to submit a photo for October’s competition, email it to reportit@kxan.com. Be on the lookout, as KXAN may contact you to send a permission form so we can use your photo on air and online. All submissions must be taken in October 2023.

Here are the options for September, in no particular order.

Lightning on the Water

Sunrise Beach Village, Sept. 9. Courtesy Erin Mueller.

Lightning over Lake Lyndon B. Johnson in Sunrise Beach Village on Sept. 9, 2023. (Courtesy Erin Mueller)

Trouble Brewing

Ledbetter, Sept. 9. Courtesy Dana Rachelle Simmons.

Storm clouds over Ledbetter on Sept. 9, 2023. (Courtesy Dana Rachelle Simmons)

Sky on Fire

Georgetown, Sept. 24.

Storm clouds at sunset over Georgetown on Sept. 24, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Alone on the Lake

Austin, Sept. 6. Courtesy Barbra Waldare.

A lone kayak on Lady Bird Lake in Austin on Sept. 6, 2023. (Courtesy Barbra Waldare)

Two Toned

Georgetown, Sept. 24. Courtesy Linda Dalton.

Storm clouds at sunset over Georgetown on Sept. 24, 2023. (Courtesy Linda Dalton)

Seeing Double

Austin, Sept. 7. Courtesy Bill J. Boyd Photography.

Two deer seen at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center in Austin on Sept. 7, 2023. (Courtesy Bill J. Boyd Photography)

A Quick Flash

Wells Branch, Sept. 24. Courtesy Dave DeVore.

Lightning strikes near Wells Branch on Sept. 24, 2023. (Courtesy Dave DeVore)

Dried Up

Lake Buchanan, Sept. 28.

Low lake levels seen at Jeckers Cove on Lake Buchanan on Sept. 28, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Cloud of Thor

Horseshoe Bay, Sept. 24. Courtesy Jim Stuart.

Storm clouds over Horseshoe Bay on Sept. 24, 2023. (Courtesy Jim Stuart)

Rush Hour

Austin, Sept. 2. Courtesy Liam Douglass.

Vehicle lights on W. Cesar Chavez Street in Austin on Sept. 2, 2023. (Courtesy Liam Douglass)

Vote now!

Voting in this poll closes as 12 p.m. on Oct. 8, 2023. Check back on Monday, Oct. 9 for the results!

Here’s a look at our other photos of the month this year: