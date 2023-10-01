Editor’s Note: The video above shows the latest forecast from the KXAN First Warning Weather team.
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here at KXAN, we get hundreds of photos sent to us each month by viewers just like you.
We want to showcase some of the best pictures we receive, so we narrowed them down to our 10 favorites for the month.
Help us choose the best viewer photo of September 2023. Look through the 10 pictures below, then vote for your favorite. The winning photo will move on to represent September in the best viewer photos of the year competition once 2023 is said and done.
If you’d like to submit a photo for October’s competition, email it to reportit@kxan.com. Be on the lookout, as KXAN may contact you to send a permission form so we can use your photo on air and online. All submissions must be taken in October 2023.
Here are the options for September, in no particular order.
Lightning on the Water
Sunrise Beach Village, Sept. 9. Courtesy Erin Mueller.
Trouble Brewing
Ledbetter, Sept. 9. Courtesy Dana Rachelle Simmons.
Sky on Fire
Georgetown, Sept. 24.
Alone on the Lake
Austin, Sept. 6. Courtesy Barbra Waldare.
Two Toned
Georgetown, Sept. 24. Courtesy Linda Dalton.
Seeing Double
Austin, Sept. 7. Courtesy Bill J. Boyd Photography.
A Quick Flash
Wells Branch, Sept. 24. Courtesy Dave DeVore.
Dried Up
Lake Buchanan, Sept. 28.
Cloud of Thor
Horseshoe Bay, Sept. 24. Courtesy Jim Stuart.
Rush Hour
Austin, Sept. 2. Courtesy Liam Douglass.
Voting in this poll closes as 12 p.m. on Oct. 8, 2023. Check back on Monday, Oct. 9 for the results!
