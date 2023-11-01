Editor’s Note: The video above shows the latest forecast from the KXAN First Warning Weather team.
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here at KXAN, we get hundreds of photos sent to us each month by viewers just like you.
We want to showcase some of the best pictures we receive, so we narrowed them down to our 10 favorites for the month.
Help us choose the best viewer photo of October 2023. Look through the 10 pictures below, then vote for your favorite. The winning photo will move on to represent October in the best viewer photos of the year once 2023 is said and done.
If you’d like to submit a photo for November, email it to reportit@kxan.com. Be on the lookout as KXAN may contact you to send a permission form so we can use your photo on air and online. All submissions must be taken in November 2023.
Here are the options for October, in no particular order.
Enjoying the View
Kyle, Oct. 14. Courtesy Dustin Allan.
Solar Projection
Austin, Oct. 14. Courtesy Terrell Gilliland.
Sunset Volcano
Bertram, Oct. 1.
Friday Night Lights
Austin, Oct. 27. Courtesy Brian Keith Chappius.
Don’t Look at the Sun!
Austin, Oct. 14. Courtesy Kim Yarbrough.
Capitol Crescent
Austin, Oct. 14. Courtesy Jerry D. Hayes.
Fall Foraging
Bee Cave, Oct. 19. Courtesy Michael L. Pusey.
Candy Corn Clouds
Georgetown, Oct. 27. Courtesy Martin Byhower.
Soaking in the Sun
Austin, Oct. 15. Courtesy Russell Crawford.
Dark Side of the Sun
Austin, Oct. 14. Courtesy Geoffrey D. McLin.
Vote now!
Voting in this poll closes at 12 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2023. Check back for the results!
