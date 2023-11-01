Editor’s Note: The video above shows the latest forecast from the KXAN First Warning Weather team.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here at KXAN, we get hundreds of photos sent to us each month by viewers just like you.

We want to showcase some of the best pictures we receive, so we narrowed them down to our 10 favorites for the month.

Help us choose the best viewer photo of October 2023. Look through the 10 pictures below, then vote for your favorite. The winning photo will move on to represent October in the best viewer photos of the year once 2023 is said and done.

If you’d like to submit a photo for November, email it to reportit@kxan.com. Be on the lookout as KXAN may contact you to send a permission form so we can use your photo on air and online. All submissions must be taken in November 2023.

Here are the options for October, in no particular order.

Enjoying the View

Kyle, Oct. 14. Courtesy Dustin Allan.

4-day-old Joelle enjoying the view during an annular eclipse over Kyle on Oct. 14, 2023. (Courtesy Dustin Allan)

Solar Projection

Austin, Oct. 14. Courtesy Terrell Gilliland.

An annular eclipse in Austin on Oct. 14, 2023, as seen through a solar projector. (Courtesy Terrell Gilliland)

Sunset Volcano

Bertram, Oct. 1.

Sunset in Bertram on Oct. 1, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Friday Night Lights

Austin, Oct. 27. Courtesy Brian Keith Chappius.

A rainbow over the Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex in Austin on Oct. 27, 2023. (Courtesy Brian Keith Chappius)

Don’t Look at the Sun!

Austin, Oct. 14. Courtesy Kim Yarbrough.

Eclipse view through binoculars in Austin on Oct. 14, 2023. (Courtesy Kim Yarbrough)

Capitol Crescent

Austin, Oct. 14. Courtesy Jerry D. Hayes.

An annular eclipse over the Texas State Capitol in Austin on Oct. 14, 2023. (Courtesy Jerry D. Hayes)

Fall Foraging

Bee Cave, Oct. 19. Courtesy Michael L. Pusey.

A bee on a sunflower in Bee Cave on Oct. 19, 2023. (Courtesy Michael L. Pusey)

Candy Corn Clouds

Georgetown, Oct. 27. Courtesy Martin Byhower.

Clouds bubble up at sunset over Georgetown on Oct. 27, 2023. (Courtesy Martin Byhower)

Soaking in the Sun

Austin, Oct. 15. Courtesy Russell Crawford.

A man sits in the morning sun on Sixth Street in Austin on Oct. 15, 2023. (Courtesy Russell Crawford)

Dark Side of the Sun

Austin, Oct. 14. Courtesy Geoffrey D. McLin.

An annular eclipse seen from southeast Austin on Oct. 14, 2023. (Courtesy Geoffrey D. McLin)

Vote now!

Voting in this poll closes at 12 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2023. Check back for the results!

