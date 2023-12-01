Editor’s Note: The video above shows the latest forecast from the KXAN First Warning Weather team.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here at KXAN, we get hundreds of photos sent to us each month by viewers just like you.

We want to showcase some of the best pictures we receive, so we narrowed them down to our 10 favorites for the month.

Help us choose the best viewer photo of November 2023. Look through the 10 pictures below, then vote for your favorite. The winning photo will move on to represent November in the best viewer photos of the year once 2023 is said and done.

If you’d like to submit a photo for December, email it to reportit@kxan.com. Be on the lookout as KXAN may contact you to send a permission form so we can use your photo on air and online. All submissions must be taken in December 2023.

Here are the options for November, in no particular order.

Take to the Skies

Austin, Nov. 26. Courtesy Nils Andresen.

Sunset over Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Nov. 26, 2023. (Courtesy Nils Andresen)

Wildflower Tower

Austin, Nov. 1. Courtesy Bill J. Boyd.

The Observation Tower at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center in Austin on Nov. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Bill J. Boyd)

Honoring a Hero

Austin, Nov. 17. Courtesy Helen Elliott.

Procession for Austin Police Officer Jorge Pastore travels through the city on Nov. 17, 2023. (Courtesy Helen Elliott)

Through the Fog

Harper, Nov. 5.

A deer seen at sunrise in Harper on Nov. 5, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Lunar Halo

Manor, Nov. 29. Courtesy Lizette Daywood.

A lunar halo seen over Manor on Nov. 29, 2023. (Courtesy Lizette Daywood)

River Reflection

Austin, Nov. 23. Courtesy John Graff.

Trees reflected in Lake Austin in the River Place neighborhood on Nov. 23, 2023. (Courtesy John Graff)

Let Me In!

Hye, Nov. 15. Courtesy Anissa Meier.

‘Strawberry’ the calf waits outside in Hye on Nov. 15, 2023. (Courtesy Anissa Meier)

Last Rays of Sun

Lake Buchanan, Nov. 1. Courtesy Andy Andersson.

Sunset over Lake Buchanan on Nov. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Andy Andersson)

Colors of Fall

Austin, Nov. 18.

Fall foliage seen at Red Bud Isle in Austin on Nov. 18, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

City Sunset

Austin, Nov. 6. Courtesy Saleem Assaf.

Sunset over the city of Austin on Nov. 6, 2023. (Courtesy Saleem Assaf)

Vote now!

Voting in this poll closes at 12 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2023. Check back for the results!

