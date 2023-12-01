Editor’s Note: The video above shows the latest forecast from the KXAN First Warning Weather team.
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here at KXAN, we get hundreds of photos sent to us each month by viewers just like you.
We want to showcase some of the best pictures we receive, so we narrowed them down to our 10 favorites for the month.
Help us choose the best viewer photo of November 2023. Look through the 10 pictures below, then vote for your favorite. The winning photo will move on to represent November in the best viewer photos of the year once 2023 is said and done.
If you’d like to submit a photo for December, email it to reportit@kxan.com. Be on the lookout as KXAN may contact you to send a permission form so we can use your photo on air and online. All submissions must be taken in December 2023.
Here are the options for November, in no particular order.
Take to the Skies
Austin, Nov. 26. Courtesy Nils Andresen.
Wildflower Tower
Austin, Nov. 1. Courtesy Bill J. Boyd.
Honoring a Hero
Austin, Nov. 17. Courtesy Helen Elliott.
Through the Fog
Harper, Nov. 5.
Lunar Halo
Manor, Nov. 29. Courtesy Lizette Daywood.
River Reflection
Austin, Nov. 23. Courtesy John Graff.
Let Me In!
Hye, Nov. 15. Courtesy Anissa Meier.
Last Rays of Sun
Lake Buchanan, Nov. 1. Courtesy Andy Andersson.
Colors of Fall
Austin, Nov. 18.
City Sunset
Austin, Nov. 6. Courtesy Saleem Assaf.
Vote now!
Voting in this poll closes at 12 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2023. Check back for the results!
Here’s a look at our other photos of the month this year: