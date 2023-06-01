AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here at KXAN, we get hundreds of photos sent to us each month by viewers just like you.
We want to showcase some of the best pictures we receive, so we narrowed them down to our 10 favorites for the month.
Help us choose the best viewer photo of May 2023. Look through the 10 pictures below, then vote for your favorite. The winning photo will move on to represent May in the best viewer photos of the year competition once 2023 is said and done.
If you’d like to submit a photo for June’s competition, email it to reportit@kxan.com. Be on the lookout as KXAN may contact you to send a permission form so we can use your photo on air and online. All submissions for June’s competition must be photos taken in June 2023.
Here are the options for May, in no particular order.
Bubbly Skies
Burnet, May 5. Courtesy Travis Pickford.
Pink Skies Above
Wells Branch, May 13. Courtesy Dave DeVore.
Across the Sky
Driftwood, May 9. Courtesy Gary Clark.
Marina Sunset
Waterford Marina, May 16. Courtesy Miguel Paz Baeza.
Oasis Panorama
Lake Travis, May 13. Courtesy Andy Freeman.
Colorful Sunset
Bertram, May 9. Courtesy Jordan & Bre Glaeser.
Patton on the Run
Liberty Hill, May 27. Courtesy Brien Aho.
Mammatus Mothership
Pflugerville, May 5. Courtesy Rob Casillas.
Downtown Sunrise
Austin, May 19. Courtesy Barbra Waldare.
Brewing Storm
Dripping Springs, May 23. Courtesy Buddy Park.
Vote now!
Voting in this poll closes at 12 p.m. on June 8, 2023. Check back for the results!