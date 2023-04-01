AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here at KXAN, we get hundreds of photos sent to us each month by viewers just like you.
We want to showcase some of the best pictures we receive, so we narrowed them down to our 10 favorites for the month. March’s picks inevitably feature lots of bluebonnets, as well as photos of the incredible lightning Austin saw in the middle of the month.
Help us choose the best viewer photo of March 2023. Look through the 10 pictures below, then vote for your favorite. The winning photo will move on to represent March in the best viewer photos of the year competition once 2023 is said and done.
If you’d like to submit a photo for March’s competition, email it to reportit@kxan.com. Be on the lookout as KXAN may contact you to send a permission form so we can use your photo on air and online.
Here are the options for March, in no particular order.
Lightning Show
Dripping Springs, March 17.
Texas Thistle
Sun City, March 5. Courtesy R.A.F.
Field of Blue
Muleshoe Bend Recreation Area, Spicewood, March 25. Courtesy Darlene.
Downtown Flowers
Austin, March 14.
Spaceship Lightning
Lockhart, March 16.
NASCAR Flyover
Circuit of the Americas, March 26.
Luke Jaxson
Kingsland, March 12.
Brewing Storm
Horseshoe Bay, March 16.
Camp Mabry Bluebonnets
Austin, March 7. Courtesy Karen Walcott.
Electric Skies
Cedar Creek, March 17. Courtesy Frank Kristof.
Voting will close at 12 p.m. on April 8, 2023. Check back for the results!