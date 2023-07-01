Sunset in Bertram on May 9, 2023. The May 2023 KXAN Viewer Photo of the Month winner. (Courtesy Jordan & Bre Glaeser)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here at KXAN, we get hundreds of photos sent to us each month by viewers just like you.

We want to showcase some of the best pictures we receive, so we narrowed them down to our 10 favorites for the month.

Help us choose the best viewer photo of June 2023. Look through the 10 pictures below, then vote for your favorite. The winning photo will move on to represent June in the best viewer photos of the year competition once 2023 is said and done.

Here are the options for June, in no particular order.

Purple Rain

Austin, June 3.

Lightning over downtown Austin on June 3, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Sunny Scene

Snook, June 12. Courtesy Lori Rosenbaum Hardage.

A field of sunflowers at Wilder Family Sunflowers in Snook on June 12, 2023. (Courtesy Lori Rosenbaum Hardage)

End of the Rainbow

Highland Haven, June 3. Courtesy Karen Cude.

Double rainbow over Highland Haven on June 3, 2023. (Courtesy Karen Cude)

Field of Flowers

Lago Vista, June 1. Courtesy Sam Montag.

A field of wildflowers in Lago Vista on June 1, 2023. (Courtesy Sam Montag)

Scarlet Sunset

Lake Buchanan, June 4. Courtesy Debbie Cottrell.

Sunset over Lake Buchanan on June 4, 2023. (Courtesy Debbie Cottrell)

Bolt from Above

Austin, June 3.

Lightning strikes downtown Austin on June 3, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Ray of Sunshine

Austin, June 22.

Crepuscular rays over Austin on June 22, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Stormy Street

Johnson City, June 8. Courtesy Sandra Codrescu.

Stormy skies in Johnson City on June 8, 2023. (Courtesy Sandra Codrescu)

Reflection

Lake Buchanan, June 4. Courtesy Jason Howell.

Sunset over Lake Buchanan on June 4, 2023. (Courtesy Jason Howell)

Along the River

Llano, June 9. Courtesy Cari North.

Wildflowers along the Llano River in Llano on June 9, 2023. (Courtesy Cari North)

Vote now!

Voting in this poll closes at 12 p.m. on June 8, 2023. Check back on Monday, June 10 for the results!

