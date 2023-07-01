AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here at KXAN, we get hundreds of photos sent to us each month by viewers just like you.
We want to showcase some of the best pictures we receive, so we narrowed them down to our 10 favorites for the month.
Help us choose the best viewer photo of June 2023. Look through the 10 pictures below, then vote for your favorite. The winning photo will move on to represent June in the best viewer photos of the year competition once 2023 is said and done.
Here are the options for June, in no particular order.
Purple Rain
Austin, June 3.
Sunny Scene
Snook, June 12. Courtesy Lori Rosenbaum Hardage.
End of the Rainbow
Highland Haven, June 3. Courtesy Karen Cude.
Field of Flowers
Lago Vista, June 1. Courtesy Sam Montag.
Scarlet Sunset
Lake Buchanan, June 4. Courtesy Debbie Cottrell.
Bolt from Above
Austin, June 3.
Ray of Sunshine
Austin, June 22.
Stormy Street
Johnson City, June 8. Courtesy Sandra Codrescu.
Reflection
Lake Buchanan, June 4. Courtesy Jason Howell.
Along the River
Llano, June 9. Courtesy Cari North.
