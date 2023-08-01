AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here at KXAN, we get hundreds of photos sent to us each month by viewers just like you.
We want to showcase some of the best pictures we receive, so we narrowed them down to our 10 favorites for the month.
Help us choose the best viewer photo of July 2023. Look through the 10 pictures below, then vote for your favorite. The winning photo will move on to represent July in the best viewer photos of the year competition once 2023 is said and done.
If you’d like to submit a photo for August’s competition, email it to reportit@kxan.com. Be on the lookout as KXAN may contact you to send a permission form so we can use your photo on air and online. All submissions must be taken in August 2023.
Here are the options for July, in no particular order.
Here Comes the Storm
Richland Springs, July 1. Courtesy Martha Dean.
Moon Shot
Austin, July 3. Courtesy @PNYEGUY.
Ready for my Close Up
Northwest Austin, July 2.
Out on the Water
Austin, July 4. Courtesy On the Fly Photo Guy.
4th on the Lake
Lakeway, July 4. Courtesy Karen Purdy.
Orange Skies
Canyon Lake, July 2.
Austin Celebrates
Austin, July 4. Courtesy Chelsea Meraviglia.
Burning from Above
Buda, July 18.
Riding into the Sunset
Dripping Springs, July 3. Courtesy Addie Fee.
Keeping Cool
South Austin, July 18. Courtesy Lance Wechsler.
Vote now!
Voting in this poll closes at 12 p.m. on Aug. 8, 2023. Check back for the results!
