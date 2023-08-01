AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here at KXAN, we get hundreds of photos sent to us each month by viewers just like you.

We want to showcase some of the best pictures we receive, so we narrowed them down to our 10 favorites for the month.

Help us choose the best viewer photo of July 2023. Look through the 10 pictures below, then vote for your favorite. The winning photo will move on to represent July in the best viewer photos of the year competition once 2023 is said and done.

If you’d like to submit a photo for August’s competition, email it to reportit@kxan.com. Be on the lookout as KXAN may contact you to send a permission form so we can use your photo on air and online. All submissions must be taken in August 2023.

Here are the options for July, in no particular order.

Here Comes the Storm

Richland Springs, July 1. Courtesy Martha Dean.

Shelf cloud over Richland Springs on July 1, 2023. (Courtesy Martha Dean)

Moon Shot

Austin, July 3. Courtesy @PNYEGUY.

Full buck moon over downtown Austin on July 3, 2023. (Courtesy @PNYEGUY)

Ready for my Close Up

Northwest Austin, July 2.

Close up of a widow skimmer on an aloe bloom in northwest Austin on July 2, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Out on the Water

Austin, July 4. Courtesy On the Fly Photo Guy.

Downtown Austin on July 4, 2023. (Photo courtesy On the Fly Photo Guy)

4th on the Lake

Lakeway, July 4. Courtesy Karen Purdy.

An American flag in Lakeway on July 4, 2023. (Courtesy Karen Purdy)

Orange Skies

Canyon Lake, July 2.

Sunset in Canyon Lake on July 2, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Austin Celebrates

Austin, July 4. Courtesy Chelsea Meraviglia.

Fireworks over downtown Austin on July 4, 2023. (Courtesy Chelsea Meraviglia)

Burning from Above

Buda, July 18.

The Ruby Ranch Fire burns near Buda on July 18, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Riding into the Sunset

Dripping Springs, July 3. Courtesy Addie Fee.

Sunset in Dripping Springs on July 3, 2023. (Courtesy Addie Fee)

Keeping Cool

South Austin, July 18. Courtesy Lance Wechsler.

A squirrel tries to keep cool in a planter in south Austin on July 18, 2023. (Courtesy Lance Wechsler)

Vote now!

Voting in this poll closes at 12 p.m. on Aug. 8, 2023. Check back for the results!

Here’s a look at our other photos of the month this year: