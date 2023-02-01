AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here at KXAN, we get hundreds of photos sent to us each month by viewers just like you.
We want to showcase some of the best pics we receive, so we narrowed them down to our 10 favorites for the month.
Help us choose the best viewer photo of January 2023! Look through the 10 pictures below, then vote for your favorite! The winning photo will move on to represent January in the best viewer photos of the year competition once 2023 is said and done.
If you’d like to submit a photo, email it to reportit@kxan.com and be on the lookout as KXAN may contact you and send you a form to get your permission to use it on air and online.
Here are the options for January, in no particular order:
Cold Front Clouds
Round Rock, Jan. 18.
Lake Sunset
Marble Falls, Jan. 16.
Aerial Sunrise
Austin, Jan. 5. Courtesy Dylan Kenny/Careflite 7 Medevac Helicopter
Winter Wonderland
South Llano County, Jan. 31. Courtesy Will F. Leverett
Robins on Frozen Branch
Lago Vista, Jan. 31. Courtesy Rocky Edwards
Austin Fog
Austin, Jan. 29.
Foggy Sunrise
Point Venture, Jan. 10. Courtesy Mischa Baeza
Windmill Sunset
Burnet, Jan. 16. Courtesy Sabrina Torres
Hole Punch Clouds
San Marcos, Jan. 26. Courtesy Julian Rodriguez
Vineyard Cold Front
Johnson City, Jan. 18. Courtesy Robert Brown/Texas Hills Vineyard
Voting will close at 12 p.m. on Feb. 8, 2023. Check back for the results!