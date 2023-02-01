AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here at KXAN, we get hundreds of photos sent to us each month by viewers just like you.

We want to showcase some of the best pics we receive, so we narrowed them down to our 10 favorites for the month.

Help us choose the best viewer photo of January 2023! Look through the 10 pictures below, then vote for your favorite! The winning photo will move on to represent January in the best viewer photos of the year competition once 2023 is said and done.

If you’d like to submit a photo, email it to reportit@kxan.com and be on the lookout as KXAN may contact you and send you a form to get your permission to use it on air and online.

Here are the options for January, in no particular order:

Cold Front Clouds

Round Rock, Jan. 18.

A cold front moves into Round Rock on Jan. 18, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Lake Sunset

Marble Falls, Jan. 16.

Sunset near Marble Falls on Jan. 16, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Aerial Sunrise

Austin, Jan. 5. Courtesy Dylan Kenny/Careflite 7 Medevac Helicopter

Sunrise over downtown Austin on Jan. 5, 2023. (Courtesy Dylan Kenny/Careflite 7 Medevac Helicopter)

Winter Wonderland

South Llano County, Jan. 31. Courtesy Will F. Leverett

Southern Llano County during winter storm on Jan. 31, 2023. (Courtesy Will F. Leverett)

Robins on Frozen Branch

Lago Vista, Jan. 31. Courtesy Rocky Edwards

Robins sit on a frozen branch in Lago Vista on Jan. 31, 2023. (Courtesy Rocky Edwards)

Austin Fog

Austin, Jan. 29.

Fog surrounds buildings in central Austin on Jan. 29, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Foggy Sunrise

Point Venture, Jan. 10. Courtesy Mischa Baeza

Fog over Lake Travis near Point Venture at sunrise on Jan. 10, 2023. (Courtesy Mischa Baeza)

Windmill Sunset

Burnet, Jan. 16. Courtesy Sabrina Torres

Sunset seen through a windmill in Burnet on Jan. 16, 2023. (Courtesy Sabrina Torres)

Hole Punch Clouds

San Marcos, Jan. 26. Courtesy Julian Rodriguez

Fallstreak holes, or hole punch clouds, seen over San Marcos on Jan. 26, 2023. (Courtesy Julian Rodriguez)

Vineyard Cold Front

Johnson City, Jan. 18. Courtesy Robert Brown/Texas Hills Vineyard

Clouds associated with a cold front in Johnson City on Jan. 18, 2023. (Courtesy Robert Brown/Texas Hills Vineyard)

Voting will close at 12 p.m. on Feb. 8, 2023. Check back for the results!