AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here at KXAN, we get hundreds of photos sent to us each month by viewers just like you.
We want to showcase some of the best pictures we receive, so we narrowed them down to our 10 favorites for the month. Unsurprisingly, February’s picks are dominated by the ice storm. We received thousands — no really, thousands — of photos during and after the storm.
Help us choose the best viewer photo of February 2023. Look through the 10 pictures below, then vote for your favorite. The winning photo will move on to represent February in the best viewer photos of the year competition once 2023 is said and done.
If you’d like to submit a photo, email it to reportit@kxan.com. Be on the lookout, as KXAN may contact you to send a permission form to use your photo on air and online.
Here are the options for February, in no particular order:
Cardinal in Ice
North Austin, Feb. 2. Courtesy Sasha Smith.
Tunnel of Trees
Cedar Park, Feb. 1. Courtesy Rachael Jennison.
‘Iceworks’
South Austin, Feb. 1. Courtesy Abigail Diltz.
Frozen Blossom
Northeast Austin, Feb. 1. Courtesy Michael Mares Mendoza.
Northwest Sunset
Northwest Austin, Feb. 4. Courtesy Frankie Hinds.
Long Canyon Ice
Long Canyon, Feb. 2.
Hutto Storm Clouds
Hutto, Feb. 22. Courtesy Sergio Martinez.
White Ranger
Austin, Feb. 2. Courtesy Gary Still.
Damage From Above
Northwest Austin, Feb. 1. Courtesy Scott Ramsay Images.
‘Hootie the Screech Owl’
Southwest Austin, Feb. 1. Courtesy Scott L. Thomas.
Voting will close at 12 p.m. on March 8, 2023. Check back for the results!