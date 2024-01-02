Editor’s Note: The video above shows the latest forecast from the KXAN First Warning Weather team.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here at KXAN, we get hundreds of photos sent to us each month by viewers just like you.

We want to showcase some of the best pictures we receive, so we narrowed them down to our 10 favorites for the month.

Help us choose the best viewer photo of December 2023. Look through the 10 pictures below, then vote for your favorite. The winning photo will move on to represent December in the best viewer photos of the year.

If you’d like to submit a photo for January, email it to reportit@kxan.com. Be on the lookout as KXAN may contact you to send a permission form so we can use your photo on air and online. All submissions must be taken in January 2024.

Here are the options for December, in no particular order.

On the Road Again

Taylor, Dec. 9. Courtesy Ryan Newsom/Newsom Photography.

Sunset in Taylor on Dec. 9, 2023. (Courtesy Ryan Newsom/Newsom Photography)

Road to Winter

Bastrop, Dec. 6. Courtesy Michelle R. Blume.

Fall foliage in Bastrop on Dec. 6, 2023. (Courtesy Michelle R. Blume)

Treetops

Georgetown, Dec. 1. Courtesy Lisa Potter.

Crepe myrtles in Georgetown on Dec. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Lisa Potter)

Crime Scene

Austin, Dec. 17. Courtesy Hendrik M.

Crime scene tape on Sixth Street in Austin on Dec. 17, 2023. (Courtesy Hendrik M.)

Lakeside Living

Highland Haven, Dec. 3. Courtesy Karen Cude.

Homes reflected in Lake LBJ in Highland Haven on Dec. 3, 2023. (Courtesy Karen Cude)

Camouflage

Hudson Bend, Dec. 7. Courtesy Lindsay McFadden.

An owl sits in a tree in Hudson Bend on Dec. 7, 2023. (Courtesy Lindsay McFadden)

Christmas in Austin

Austin, Dec. 17. Courtesy Chris Nelle/Aerial Options Photography.

Aerial view of the Trail of Lights in Austin on Dec. 17, 2023. (Courtesy Chris Nelle/Aerial Options Photography)

Perfect Reflection

Austin, Dec. 3.

The skyline of downtown Austin seen from the Lady Bird Lake Boardwalk on Dec. 3, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Under the Tree

Austin, Dec. 14. Courtesy Joshua Rowan Mason.

A view from underneath the Zilker Holiday Tree in Austin on Dec. 14, 2023. (Courtesy Joshua Rowan Mason)

To the Sky!

Kyle, Dec. 3.

A woman plays with her nephew at sunset in Kyle on Dec. 3, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Vote now!

Voting in this poll closes at 12 p.m. on Jan. 9, 2024. Check back for the results!

Here’s a look at our other photos of the month this year: