Editor’s Note: The video above shows the latest forecast from the KXAN First Warning Weather team.
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here at KXAN, we get hundreds of photos sent to us each month by viewers just like you.
We want to showcase some of the best pictures we receive, so we narrowed them down to our 10 favorites for the month.
Help us choose the best viewer photo of December 2023. Look through the 10 pictures below, then vote for your favorite. The winning photo will move on to represent December in the best viewer photos of the year.
If you’d like to submit a photo for January, email it to reportit@kxan.com. Be on the lookout as KXAN may contact you to send a permission form so we can use your photo on air and online. All submissions must be taken in January 2024.
Here are the options for December, in no particular order.
On the Road Again
Taylor, Dec. 9. Courtesy Ryan Newsom/Newsom Photography.
Road to Winter
Bastrop, Dec. 6. Courtesy Michelle R. Blume.
Treetops
Georgetown, Dec. 1. Courtesy Lisa Potter.
Crime Scene
Austin, Dec. 17. Courtesy Hendrik M.
Lakeside Living
Highland Haven, Dec. 3. Courtesy Karen Cude.
Camouflage
Hudson Bend, Dec. 7. Courtesy Lindsay McFadden.
Christmas in Austin
Austin, Dec. 17. Courtesy Chris Nelle/Aerial Options Photography.
Perfect Reflection
Austin, Dec. 3.
Under the Tree
Austin, Dec. 14. Courtesy Joshua Rowan Mason.
To the Sky!
Kyle, Dec. 3.
Vote now!
Voting in this poll closes at 12 p.m. on Jan. 9, 2024. Check back for the results!
Here’s a look at our other photos of the month this year: