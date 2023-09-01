Full buck moon over downtown Austin on July 3, 2023. The July 2023 KXAN Viewer Photo of the Month winner. (Courtesy @PNYEGUY)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here at KXAN, we get hundreds of photos sent to us each month by viewers just like you.

We want to showcase some of the best pictures we receive, so we narrowed them down to our 10 favorites for the month.

Help us choose the best viewer photo of August 2023. Look through the 10 pictures below, then vote for your favorite. The winning photo will move on to represent August in the Best Viewer Photos of the Year competition once 2023 is said and done.

If you’d like to submit a photo for September’s competition, email it to reportit@kxan.com. Be on the lookout as KXAN may contact you to send a permission form so we can use your photo on air and online. All submissions must be taken in September 2023.

Here are the options for August, in no particular order.

Lunar Reflection

Austin, Aug. 3.

The moon and the Austin skyline reflect in Lady Bird Lake on Aug. 3, 2023, as seen from Lou Neff Point. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

End of the Day

Brady, Aug. 2. Courtesy Mark Foster.

Sunset in Brady on Aug. 2, 2023. (Courtesy Mark Foster)

Heroes in the Sky

Cedar Park, Aug. 8. Courtesy Andrew Binkard.

A STAR Flight helicopter drops water on the Parmer Lane Fire in Cedar Park on Aug. 8, 2023. (Courtesy Andrew Binkard)

Distant Shower

Mansfield Dam Park, Aug. 1. Courtesy Sara Parhizkar.

A rain shower is seen in the distance from Mansfield Dam Park, on Lake Travis, on Aug. 1, 2023. (Courtesy Sara Parhizkar)

Burn Scar

Cedar Park, Aug. 10. Courtesy Joseph Talafous.

Charred trees in the aftermath of the Parmer Lane Fire in Cedar Park, as seen on Aug. 10, 2023. (Courtesy Joseph Talafous)

Amazing Rays

Walburg, Aug. 9. Courtesy Margie Reed.

Anticrepuscular rays seen in Walburg on Aug. 9, 2023. (Courtesy Margie Reed)

Hangin’ Out

Southwest Austin, Aug. 16.

A squirrel rests on a birdhouse in southwest Austin on Aug. 16, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

After the Storm

Liberty Hill, Aug. 27. Courtesy Brianna Denlinger.

A rainbow over Liberty Hill on Aug. 27, 2023. (Courtesy Brianna Denlinger)

Super(moon) Shot

Driftwood, Aug. 30. Courtesy Gary Clark.

A blue supermoon seen from Driftwood on Aug. 30, 2023. (Courtesy Gary Clark)

Shooting Star

Dripping Springs, Aug. 13. Courtesy Buddy Park.

A perseid meteor over Dripping Springs on Aug. 13, 2023. (Courtesy Buddy Park)

Vote now!

Voting in this poll closes at 12 p.m. on Sept. 8, 2023. Check back on Monday, Sept. 11, for the results!

