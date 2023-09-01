AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here at KXAN, we get hundreds of photos sent to us each month by viewers just like you.
We want to showcase some of the best pictures we receive, so we narrowed them down to our 10 favorites for the month.
Help us choose the best viewer photo of August 2023. Look through the 10 pictures below, then vote for your favorite. The winning photo will move on to represent August in the Best Viewer Photos of the Year competition once 2023 is said and done.
If you’d like to submit a photo for September’s competition, email it to reportit@kxan.com. Be on the lookout as KXAN may contact you to send a permission form so we can use your photo on air and online. All submissions must be taken in September 2023.
Here are the options for August, in no particular order.
Lunar Reflection
Austin, Aug. 3.
End of the Day
Brady, Aug. 2. Courtesy Mark Foster.
Heroes in the Sky
Cedar Park, Aug. 8. Courtesy Andrew Binkard.
Distant Shower
Mansfield Dam Park, Aug. 1. Courtesy Sara Parhizkar.
Burn Scar
Cedar Park, Aug. 10. Courtesy Joseph Talafous.
Amazing Rays
Walburg, Aug. 9. Courtesy Margie Reed.
Hangin’ Out
Southwest Austin, Aug. 16.
After the Storm
Liberty Hill, Aug. 27. Courtesy Brianna Denlinger.
Super(moon) Shot
Driftwood, Aug. 30. Courtesy Gary Clark.
Shooting Star
Dripping Springs, Aug. 13. Courtesy Buddy Park.
Vote now!
Voting in this poll closes at 12 p.m. on Sept. 8, 2023. Check back on Monday, Sept. 11, for the results!
