Lightning in Cedar Creek on March 16, 2023. The March 2023 KXAN Viewer Photo of the Month winner. (Courtesy Frank Kristof)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here at KXAN, we get hundreds of photos sent to us each month by viewers just like you.

We want to showcase some of the best pictures we receive, so we narrowed them down to our 10 favorites for the month. April’s picks inevitably feature lots of storm clouds, including the mammatus seen across Central Texas on April 28.

Help us choose the best viewer photo of April 2023. Look through the 10 pictures below, then vote for your favorite. The winning photo will move on to represent April in the best viewer photos of the year competition once 2023 is said and done.

If you’d like to submit a photo for May’s competition, email it to reportit@kxan.com. Be on the lookout as KXAN may contact you to send a permission form so we can use your photo on air and online. All submissions for May’s competition must be photos taken in May 2023.

Here are the options for April, in no particular order.

Cotton Candy Clouds

Smithville, April 15. Courtesy Keep Smithville Beautiful.

Storm clouds over the Smithville Jamboree on April 15, 2023. (Courtesy Keep Smithville Beautiful)

Angry Skies

Bastrop, April 28.

Storm clouds over Bastrop on April 28, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Out in Nature

Inks Lake State Park, April 1. Courtesy Kimberly Payne.

Bluebonnets at Inks Lake State Park on April 1, 2023. (Courtesy Kimberly Payne)

Popcorn Clouds

Northwest Austin, April 28. Courtesy Lindsay Robinson.

Mammatus clouds over northwest Austin on April 28, 2023. (Courtesy Lindsay Robinson)

Storm a-Comin’

Austin, April 28. Courtesy A. Mosier.

Severe storms move across Austin on April 28, 2023. (Courtesy A. Mosier)

*wink*

Spicewood, April 3. Courtesy Bud Zapata.

An owl winks at the camera in Spicewood on April 3, 2023. (Courtesy Bud Zapata)

Flower Fireworks

Southwest Austin, April 10. Courtesy Doug Fritzsche.

A closeup of a Nuttall’s sensitive-briar in the Westcreek Greenway in southwest Austin on April 10, 2023. (Courtesy Doug Fritzsche)

Mammatus Sunset

Johnson City, April 28. Courtesy Sandra Codrescu.

Mammatus clouds over Johnson City on April 28, 2023. (Courtesy Sandra Codrescu)

Wonder of Nature

Dripping Springs, April 28. Courtesy Joseph Wright.

Mammatus clouds over Dripping Springs on April 28, 2023. (Courtesy Joseph Wright)

Taking Flight

South Austin, April 12.

A hummingbird flying in south Austin on April 12, 2023. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

Vote now!

So which is your favorite? Cast your vote in our poll below.

Voting closes at 12 p.m. on May 9, 2023. Check back for the final results!