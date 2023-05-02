AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here at KXAN, we get hundreds of photos sent to us each month by viewers just like you.
We want to showcase some of the best pictures we receive, so we narrowed them down to our 10 favorites for the month. April’s picks inevitably feature lots of storm clouds, including the mammatus seen across Central Texas on April 28.
Help us choose the best viewer photo of April 2023. Look through the 10 pictures below, then vote for your favorite. The winning photo will move on to represent April in the best viewer photos of the year competition once 2023 is said and done.
If you’d like to submit a photo for May’s competition, email it to reportit@kxan.com. Be on the lookout as KXAN may contact you to send a permission form so we can use your photo on air and online. All submissions for May’s competition must be photos taken in May 2023.
Here are the options for April, in no particular order.
Cotton Candy Clouds
Smithville, April 15. Courtesy Keep Smithville Beautiful.
Angry Skies
Bastrop, April 28.
Out in Nature
Inks Lake State Park, April 1. Courtesy Kimberly Payne.
Popcorn Clouds
Northwest Austin, April 28. Courtesy Lindsay Robinson.
Storm a-Comin’
Austin, April 28. Courtesy A. Mosier.
*wink*
Spicewood, April 3. Courtesy Bud Zapata.
Flower Fireworks
Southwest Austin, April 10. Courtesy Doug Fritzsche.
Mammatus Sunset
Johnson City, April 28. Courtesy Sandra Codrescu.
Wonder of Nature
Dripping Springs, April 28. Courtesy Joseph Wright.
Taking Flight
South Austin, April 12.
Vote now!
So which is your favorite? Cast your vote in our poll below.
Voting closes at 12 p.m. on May 9, 2023. Check back for the final results!