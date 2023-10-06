AUSTIN (KXAN) — A virtual Music Friendly Texas Community workshop is taking place on Wednesday, Oct. 11. The program is designed to help promote music business-related endeavors within Texas communities.

The workshop is hosted by the Texas Music Office (TMO), the City of Bertram and Globe Theatre Bertram.

On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott said music was key to the Texas brand as well as its local economies.

“With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounted for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generated more than $26 billion in economic activity statewide last year. Working alongside local leaders like those in the City of Bertram, we can ensure even more Texas communities have the tools needed to succeed,” Abbott said.

According to a statement from the governor’s office, TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will join virtually to explain the Music Friendly Texas Community designation and the benefits of becoming certified as well as answer any questions.

Abbott said participation in the program provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth.

Abbott said musicians, venues and the general public were welcome to join the online workshop at 1 p.m. Wednesday.