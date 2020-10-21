Beetlejuice Halloween house in southeast Austin returns with new additions and charities

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “It’s showtime” once again in southeast Austin with a few more head spins.

The couple who previously crafted a Beetlejuice-themed display for Halloween is bringing back the spooky fun with more features and fundraising.

(KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

“I added a Zagnut bar, the fly, and you can’t see, I think, from here, but, by our front door, I have the minister as well,” Jessica Martinez said.

Martinez handcrafted each display piece along with her significant other, Edward Murray. He gave KXAN a walkthrough tour last year.

However, things will be a little bit different this time around due to COVID-19.

Martinez pivoted with a pole.

“I created a seven-foot candy shoot to where we can maintain that social distancing but yet still the children can enjoy a treat.”

Martinez created a shoot to give out candy (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

She hopes trick-or-treaters will come this year despite the pandemic.

“I know that since this started back in March, a lot of things were canceled with Easter and everything since then. So I know it’s been really difficult, especially for children, since they don’t understand,” Martinez said. “I actually work with children. I work at a pre-school, so we’ve had to cancel a lot of events, as well, and so I’m hoping that everybody can do the trick-or-treating safely and along with maybe masks and gloves, and maintaining their distance.”

She also hopes so for the sake of charity.

“I joined the Halloween challenge with ‘Scare for a Cure’ to raise money for breast cancer center resources.”

Jessica’s grandma Mary Martinez holding her as a child (Courtesy: Jessica Martinez)

A cause close to her heart — her grandmother had breast cancer.

Grandmother Mary Martinez died when she was in high school. You could say she left an impression on her granddaughter.

“My grandmother growing up would decorate the yard. I remember her making a vampire prop and a coffin prop, and I loved seeing that and her creativity going into it.”

When asked what she would think of her display today, Martinez simply responded, “Oh, I think she would love it.”

You can donate to her charities via the links she shared:

Her goal is $300 for each.