BEE CAVE, Texas (KXAN) — One teenager in Bee Cave had his wish come true Tuesday.

Nicholas said he always wanted to drive or ride in an old-school Corvette, and on his 17th birthday, he got the chance to do just that.

Make-A-Wish worked with Covert Bee Cave to make Nicholas’ wish happen.

“I’ve been fortunate and blessed enough to be part of roughly 10 or 12 wishes that we’ve granted over the last 10 plus years,” Mike Ishack, Covert Bee Cave General Manager, said.

Ann Jerome, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish, said Tuesday’s wish was exciting.

“This one we have not done a Corvette wish. We have other kinds of car wishes. But this is a super exciting day,” Jerome said.

Nicholas’ mom, Jennifer Johnson, said she was happy her son’s wish was granted.

“One of his dreams is probably to drive one, and sadly I don’t know if we’ll ever get to have that happen,” Johnson said. “So, having Make-A-Wish step in and saying ‘Hey, yeah, we can make that happen.’ It’s amazing.”

Photojournalist Frank Martinez contributed to this report.