LAGO VISTA, Texas (Austin Business Journal) — A 242-acre residential project in a lakeside enclave west of Austin is headed toward the starting line two decades after plans for the site were first approved.

That’s sparked intense pushback from neighbors who feel there will be adverse effects to the small city of Lago Vista.

In 2007, Dallas-based developers unveiled what was billed as a $300 million resort-style community in Lago Vista, alongside Lake Travis. It was slated to have 700 homes, along with a dry-stack marina with concierge service and a restaurant and small general store, based on a planned development district approved years prior. But then land has remained undeveloped.

Las Vegas-based Turnback Development LLC in 2008 purchased the site along Farm to Market Road 1431. Leaders at the company are now eager to capitalize on their investment — since September, they have been trying to update the planned development district approved by Lago Vista City Council in 2003. Current iterations of their plans call for at least 400 homes, a clubhouse and amenity center and 120 acres of open space that would include the city’s first lakeside public park.

