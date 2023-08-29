For over a week, In the Streets-Hands Up High Ministry pastor Roland Nava says his shelter hasn’t had any water since its well went dry.

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — As we all endure this heat, a homeless shelter and soup kitchen in Bastrop is struggling to stay open.

For the last 10 days, the In the Streets-Hands Up High Ministry hasn’t had any water. Its well went dry and now, it’s in need of a costly $25,000 repair.

Without water, the ministry is unable to serve food from its soup kitchen. On average, the local nonprofit dishes out 100-175 free meals a day.

Its homeless shelter for families is currently at max capacity, with 35 people living within its doors.

Pastor Roland Nava says times have been tough.

“I had to sit with the families to let them know that we didn’t have any water,” he said. “When some of the children found out, some started to cry because they didn’t know where they were going to go.”

Several churches, nonprofits and local leaders have helped out the ministry, donating plenty of pallets of water, a portable pump, a portable shower and food for those in need.

Julie White has lived at the shelter for the last five years.

“I know how it saved my life, at the time that I needed it,” she said. “I wanted it to be here to save others.”

Thus far, the In the Streets-Hands Up High Ministry has raised $12,000 with a repair date for its broken water well set for next week.

“It is very important for us to get back up and going because we are the only family shelter in Bastrop where husband, wife and children can stay together and not be broken apart,” Nava concluded.

To help out or donate, you can visit its website.