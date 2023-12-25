BASTROP (KXAN) — The Bastrop pastor who built mini-shelters on his property for families experiencing homelessness, has once again provided the gift of giving on Christmas.

For the 11th consecutive year, Roland Nava handed out hundreds of gifts and grocery boxes to families in need for his annual ‘Vato Claus’ distribution event.

The founder of In The Streets-Hands Up High Ministry was joined by 18 volunteers, who spent their Christmas Day driving and delivering packages throughout Bastrop County.

“We can spend Christmas tomorrow with our family,” Nava said. “Today we choose to be together, going out to share the love of Christmas and they love doing it.”

Nancy Horn attends the HUH Ministry and regularly volunteers her time for this event.

“My children are grown,” she said. “I’ve already spent time with them so that I could do this today.”

Nava was inspired by a friend of his, Richard Reyes, who’s been patrolling the streets of Houston as ‘Pancho Claus’ since the 1980s, delivering thousands of gifts each year.

For the 11th consecutive year, pastor Roland Nava handed out hundreds of gifts and grocery boxes to families in need during his annual ‘Vato Claus’ Christmas distribution event.

“Vato Claus is just a slang word for guy or dude,” Nava explained.

This Christmas, the pastor and his team of volunteers served over 500 families in need.

Since 2013, this drive by gift giveaway has expanded to cities such as Elgin and Smithville as the need grows greater.

“We started out with maybe 200 hundred toys and now we’re up to over 1,000 toys.”

Those who were unsure if Christmas would come, are thankful for this helping hand.

Including nine-year-old Jessica Woods, who lives in Elgin.

“This feeling is better than when you give something to people you love, it’s kind of like that,” she said.

Nava says this is the only Christmas gift that most of these children receive.

“I spoke with one mother who was saying that if we didn’t come, the children would not have had anything,” he said. “So, this just makes our heartbeat joyful.”

Along with handing out hundreds of gifts, they also give out grocery boxes to each family.

“Their faces just light up,” Rosalinda said. “The surprise they get when we arrive just makes our hearts feel good.”

In The Streets-Hands Up High Ministry hands out food every other week to those in need at several spots in Bastrop.

For a full list of those distribution sights or if you would like to donate, you can visit its website.