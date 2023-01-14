BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — US Marshals arrested a Smithville man Thursday in connection to a June shooting on State Highway 71 in Bastrop.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Darrian Chandler, 25, in Smithville. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.

Authorities said Chandler was wanted in connection to a shooting that happened June 7.

A witness reported seeing a vehicle that fired four to six rounds into another vehicle. The US Marshals said one female was shot with at least two of the fired rounds and treated at a nearby hospital.

The arrest warrant said the victim was Chandler’s ex-girlfriend. It also said the victim’s son and an ex-boyfriend were also in the car during the shooting but were not injured.

Surveillance video showed Chandler’s vehicle chasing the victim’s vehicle through an HEB parking lot at what appeared to be a high rate of speed. His car almost hit the victim’s vehicle multiple times, police said.

The cars left the parking lot and turned on SH 71. The affidvadit said that’s when Chandler pulled his car alongside the victim’s car and began shooting.

Bastrop Police requested help from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force after they believed Chandler fled the area.

Chandler was booked into the Bastrop County Jail.