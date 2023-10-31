BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Starlink announced on social media Monday it would host a hiring event on Nov. 4 to find new hires for its production facility in Bastrop.

The satellite-based internet service provider, engineered by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, is looking to “keep up with surging demand for connectivity around the world,” per the social media post. Those interested in becoming a production associate are asked to sign up by 8 p.m. CT on Friday in order to attend the event.

Job openings in Bastrop include wastewater treatment specialists, warehouse supervisors, warehouse specialists along with senior product and compliance engineers. A complete list of all Starlink jobs at its facilities is available online.

The manufacturing site is located at 858 FM 1209 in Bastrop.