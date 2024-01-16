Editor’s note: The above video shows KXAN’s morning headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — A project to renew a historical Bastrop bridge is in the works.

Bastrop City Council members approved a contract Jan. 9 for engineering and design work before construction is expected to start in 2025. The city aims to rehabilitate the bridge for pedestrian-friendly use and a deck over the bridge with a park and amenities.

The $1.1 million agreement includes engineering, design and permitting work as well as a “condition assessment report to meet the loading requirements to serve as a pedestrian facility.” This will update a 2018 engineering report.

Greg McCaffery, the city’s assistant director of engineering and capital project management, said the bridge is “an iconic structure with the community.” The bridge over the Colorado River was built in 1923 for $167,500, according to the Historic Bridge Foundation.

The historic bridge was used in the opening scene fo The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 movie in 1986, according to the Texas Film Commission.

A 2014 assessment resulted in the closure of the pedestrian bridge in 2018, McCaffery said, which led to an engineering assessment.

Final design work is expected to finish in spring 2025 with construction starting in summer 2025 and finishing in spring 2027.

The Texas Department of Transportation, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Texas Historical Commission will be part of the project-approval process.