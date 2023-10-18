BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — P. Terry’s celebrated the launch of its 31st location in Central Texas this week with its newest burger stand in Bastrop.

The drive-thru only location opened at 484 W. State Highway 71 for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night offerings, company officials said in the release. The Bastrop P. Terry’s Burger Stand officially opened Wednesday, officials added.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of this thriving community,” P. Terry’s CEO Todd Coerver said in the release. “We look forward to serving the fine folks of Bastrop for many years to come.”

The Bastrop location is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 7 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. More details on the new location are available online.