BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Bastrop police said no bomb was found after someone called in a threat to a Bastrop store that led to an evacuation.

Just before 5:37 p.m., someone called the Walmart at 488 State Highway 71 and talked about an “explosive device,” police said. The store was evacuated out of an abundance of caution as Bastrop Police, Bastrop ISD Police and the Bastrop Fire Department responded.

A KXAN viewer wrote in, saying officers rushed people out of the store and told them to leave their items behind.

Police posted at 7:25 p.m. on their Facebook page that the store and area around it were cleared and nothing was found. Officers are investigating but said there is not a threat to public safety at this time.