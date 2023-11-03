BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Lost Pines Theatre Guild is presenting “Love and Vinyl” — a new play by Bob Bartlett.

Set against the backdrop of a charming vintage vinyl shop, this quirky romantic comedy will run at Astro Record Store in Bastrop from Nov. 2-18.

“Love and Vinyl” tells the story of long-time friends Bogie and Zane, who meet for an evening of browsing at their favorite record store to indulge in their shared passion for vintage vinyl.

As they explore the shop’s treasures, they encounter Sage, the store’s new owner. What unfolds is a delightful exploration of life, love, loneliness and the music that connects us all.

“Love and Vinyl” offers a truly unique experience as it will be performed in Astro Record Store (910 Main Street), located on Bastrop’s historic Main Street.

The limited seating ensures an up-close and personal connection between the audience and the performers, making each performance an intimate, unforgettable experience.

The cast includes Michael Lovestrong as Bogie, Bethany Watkin as Sage, and Derek Byzinski as Zane.

Performances will take place on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from Nov. 2-18. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. The show is about 90 minutes long.

Tickets can be purchased online.