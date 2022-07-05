BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man accused of helping to kill a pregnant woman in 2015 was convicted of capital murder on June 30.

Samantha Dean

According to Bastrop County records, Freddie Lee Smith was given a life sentence in prison. His trial began June 22.

In 2015, Smith helped kill Samantha Dean, who was a victim services coordinator for Kyle Police. She was seven months pregnant at the time of the murder.

Court documents showed former Austin Police officer Vontrey Clark paid Smith, as well as another man, Kevin Watson, to kill Dean. Clark pleaded guilty to capital murder in December 2019 and is serving a life sentence.

Court documents revealed Clark was in a secret relationship with Dean. He told investigators he was the father of the unborn child.