BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — First responders said they’re working Tuesday afternoon to evacuate homes as a “precautionary measure” because of a wildfire burning near Bastrop State Park.

According to the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management, the houses affected are located between Harmon Road and Pine Hill Loop in Bastrop. It’s unclear how many homes are impacted at this time. Neighbors are advised to contact the county hotline at (512) 303-4300 for more information.

Initial reports had the fire’s location listed as the area of Hwy. 71 and Harmon Road. The size of the fire, which is now called the Powder Keg Pine Fire, is estimated to be one acre at this time and is zero percent contained.

Emergency management officials said there are no reports yet of injuries or damage to any homes or buildings.

Crews are currently working to extinguish the wildfire, and they’re asking people to please avoid the area.

KXAN will keep working to update this developing story, as more information is shared.