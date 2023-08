Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN New Today’s top headlines for Aug. 23, 2023.

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Bastrop said a residential gas leak has led to evacuations.

The city said a residential gas line was hit near the Wilson Street and Beech Street intersection.

According to a statement, the Bastrop Fire Department arrived, and eight residents have been evacuated as of 11:15 a.m.

The city said CenterPoint Energy was en route to the site of the leak.