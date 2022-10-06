BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — “This should not be allowed,” one Bastrop neighbor wrote to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Kelly Greene’s written comment is one of dozens against an Elon Musk company’s wastewater permit application filed with the TCEQ.

The company, Gapped Bass LLC, is listed on the application, along with The Boring Company, and shares the same address.

They’re asking the agency to approve the discharge of up to 142,500 gallons of treated wastewater per day into the Colorado River, below Austin’s Lady Bird Lake.

“The Boring Company should NOT be able to dump treated wastewater into the Colorado River in Bastrop, Texas. The community uses that river for recreation, farmers and ranchers use that water to feed us. This should not be allowed,” Greene’s comment continued.

The TCEQ said it received the application on July 15, and its executive director is now conducting a technical review of the application.

“I live and farm in Bastrop on the Colorado River. This permit application should not be approved,” wrote another Bastrop neighbor, James Garbo, to the TCEQ. “There are livelihoods, quality of life for local residents and the water that people and animals depend on in this area that would be detrimentally affected by this action [if] allowed to transpire.”

Boring Company in Bastrop (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb) Boring Company in Bastrop (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

The TCEQ said you can submit public comments or request a public meeting on this application. The TCEQ director will only hold a public meeting if he/she decides there’s a “significant degree of public interest” or “if requested by a local legislator,” according to the agency.

You can submit your comment online here, using the permit number WQ0005397000.

“I believe any commercial or residential participant/company should invest in processes that limit their waste, and to re-invest in our environment to keep it safe, healthy and bio-diverse,” wrote another neighbor named David Barrow. “I believe they must plan accordingly for any and all waste they create. I believe dumping anything in the Texas water ways is detrimental to our environment and a hazard to our crops, our animals and our recreational activities. Please do not allow this company to dump anything in the rivers.”

The Boring Company is no stranger to complaint since moving into Bastrop County.

In May, KXAN’s media partners at the Austin Business Journal reported the TCEQ was investigating three complaints into the company.

The complaints against the drilling company were related to wastewater and concrete production.

KXAN’s Tahera Rahman went to the company’s headquarters. A spokesperson declined to comment on this story or provide any contact information for anyone else at the company.

KXAN’s Tahera Rahman will have more from neighbors on KXAN News at 6 p.m.