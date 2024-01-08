BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — A teacher with the Bastrop Independent School District resigned after he was arrested in North Texas and charged with online solicitation of a minor, according to the district.
James Austin Byrd, 42, who taught at Cedar Creek High School, was arrested on Dec. 27, according to a North Richland Hills Police Department spokesperson.
According to a school letter sent out to parents on Monday, Byrd was a history teacher at the high school.
Bastrop ISD learned of Byrd’s arrest on Dec. 28 and accepted his resignation on Jan. 4.
The Texas Education Agency told KXAN Byrd is under investigation. Due to the ongoing investigation, the agency said it could not comment further.
Read the full letter from the CCHS principal sent to parents on Monday below:
Dear parents,
You are receiving this email today to make you aware of a change in teacher assignment for your child’s history class. Beginning today, your child’s history class will be taught by a substitute teacher who is certified and experienced in teaching history courses. This placement will continue for the remainder of the school year.
On Thursday when we returned from the winter break, your child’s former history teacher, James Byrd, was placed on administrative leave after the district learned of Mr. Byrd’s arrest in Tarrant County on December 28. Per protocol, in addition to placing the teacher on leave, BISD reported him to the State Board for Educator Certification. The District accepted his resignation on January 4, and he is no longer employed by BISD.
Although the criminal investigation does not involve BISD or any of our students and rests with officials in Tarrant County, Bastrop ISD will cooperate fully with law enforcement as needed.
Please be assured that high-quality teaching and learning in your child’s history class will continue uninterrupted for the rest of this semester. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out.
Sincerely,Kasie Stagman, CCHS principal
