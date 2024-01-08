BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — A teacher with the Bastrop Independent School District resigned after he was arrested in North Texas and charged with online solicitation of a minor, according to the district.

James Austin Byrd, 42, who taught at Cedar Creek High School, was arrested on Dec. 27, according to a North Richland Hills Police Department spokesperson.

According to a school letter sent out to parents on Monday, Byrd was a history teacher at the high school.

“Although the criminal investigation does not involve BISD or any of our students and rests with officials in Tarrant County, Bastrop ISD will cooperate fully with law enforcement as needed,” the letter reads.

Bastrop ISD learned of Byrd’s arrest on Dec. 28 and accepted his resignation on Jan. 4.

The Texas Education Agency told KXAN Byrd is under investigation. Due to the ongoing investigation, the agency said it could not comment further.

Read the full letter from the CCHS principal sent to parents on Monday below: