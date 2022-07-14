BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — A former educator with the Bastrop Independent School District is accused of having sexual contact with two high school students, court records from Bastrop County show.

Roy Franks, 47, faces two counts of indecency with a child – sexual contact and two counts of improper relationship between educator and student, both second-degree felonies, indictments show. KXAN has reached out his attorney and will update this article when we receive a response.

The charges stem from incidents on March 23, 2022 and Dec. 1, 2021, during which Franks was employed at Cedar Creek High School and the students were enrolled there, the indictments said.

Bastrop ISD said in a statement it discovered the allegations against Franks on March 25 of this year. The same day, he was placed on leave and banned from campus. Franks then resigned on April 6.

The incident was turned over to the Bastrop ISD Police Department for a full investigation. In keeping with our protocols and the law, the District reported the allegation to Child Protective Services and the State Board for Educator Certification. Bastrop ISD spokesperson

The district said its “highest priority” is the safety of students, and it’s working and cooperating with law enforcement on the case.

Franks’ first hearing is set for Oct. 5, according to online court records.