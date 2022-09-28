BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — High school students in the Bastrop Independent School District have an opportunity to gain more than recognition for perfect attendance.

The district is giving them a chance to win a new car.

Bastrop ISD kicked off the first “Drive Sames 4 Education” Perfect Attendance Program on Monday.

According to an announcement from the district, the Drive Sames 4 Education Perfect Attendance Program was created in 2013 by Sames Auto Group to highlight the importance of daily school attendance.

The program is open to all students enrolled in Bastrop High School, Cedar Creek High School and Colorado River Collegiate Academy.

Each six weeks, a student who has perfect attendance can earn a special voucher, which they will turn in at the dealership.

With five six-weeks periods left in the school year, students can be awarded up to five perfect attendance vouchers. The vouchers will go into a drawing for a new 2022 Ford EcoSport.

A group of semi-finalists will be selected from each high school for the final phase of the giveaway, which will occur in May.

In addition to the cost of the new vehicle being covered by Sames Ford Bastrop, the tax, title and license fees will be paid by Prosperity Bank in Bastrop, which makes this vehicle completely free to the winner.