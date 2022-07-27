BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Wednesday, Bastrop Independent School District leaders will celebrate two groundbreakings for two new elementary schools.

Elementary #1 will be built on a 12-acre site in The Colony neighborhood. That’s a new subdivision off Farm to Market Road 969 in Bastrop.

Source: Bastrop ISD

Officials expect to wrap up construction on The Colony elementary school by May.

Elementary #2 will be built in the northeast corner of Farm to Market Road 812 and State Highway 21 on district-owned property. It will serve the community of Cedar Creek and Dale.

Source: Bastrop ISD

Construction on the SH 21 and FM 812 elementary school in the Cedar Creek-Dale area is expected to be complete by July.

“What happens with a new school is it becomes the lifeblood of a community. That is exciting in it itself,” explained Kristi Lee, the district’s deputy superintendent. “Neighborhoods will be built around that school and businesses will come in and families will choose to move into this area, so it’s a great time to be in Bastrop ISD.”

The schools will house Pre-K through fifth graders, and once both schools open next fall, district leaders said all of their schools will move to that model.

“Right now, our elementary schools are Pre-K through fourth grade,” Lee said. “All of our elementary schools will become Pre-K through fifth next year.”

The development of these two new schools comes after voters approved the $183,650,000 May 2021 bond. It’s the first time voters have approved a school bond in 14 years, according to district leaders.

“When we went out for this particular bond last year, we put together an amazing team, the Citizens Advisory Task Force, and they worked really, really hard for months and months,” Lee said. “And I think that they were super successful in putting together a package that the community said, ‘Wow, you know what, that really makes sense. Let’s do this.'”

The bond funds will also go to adding additional classrooms to address growth, enhance safety and security and make various improvements throughout the district.

District leaders also said they’re currently evaluating all of the district schools’ exterior doors, security cameras and ensuring all staff understands the district’s protocols such as the procedure when it comes to visitors.

“Security is top of mind with all of the planning that we are doing,” she said. “Not only in ensuring that students and teachers and parents feel that the environment is safe, but also that we’re doing things to make it safe.”

This year, the district is expanding the police department with plans to add four new officers this summer. District leaders plan to continue expanding the department into next year.

School is back in session for Bastrop ISD on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

The SH 21 at FM 812 school groundbreaking starts at 11 a.m. near the intersection. Then, at 12:15 p.m., the district will break ground on The Colony school at Sam Houston Drive and Shagbark Trail in Bastrop.