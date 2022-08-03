BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — The Bastrop Homecoming & Rodeo is returning for its 75th year. It started Wednesday night and will take place through Saturday with live music, barrel racing, mutton bustin’ and more.

Event pricing starts at $15. Here’s the lineup:

Wednesday, August 3, 2022

7 p.m.: Barrel Racing

Thursday, August 4, 2022

6 p.m.: Registration for Cornhole Tournament

7 p.m.: Cornhole Tournament at the Show Barn (This event raises money for the Mike Mathison Memorial Scholarship)

7:30 p.m.: Rodeo Slack

8 p.m.: Luke Garrison & The Fallback Plan

Friday, August 5, 2022

7:30 p.m.: Rodeo

Mutton Bustin’ (first come first, served. Sign up at the merch booth, $20 sign-up fee).

9 p.m.: Live Music – Wyatt Ellis Band

Saturday, August 6, 2022

9 a.m.: Sign up for Mike Mathison Memorial Horseshoe & Washer Tournament

10 a.m.: Mike Mathison Memorial Horseshoe & Washer Tournament

10 a.m.: Bastrop Homecoming Grand Parade

1 p.m.: 4-H Cake Auction at the Jerry Fay Wilhelm Performing Arts Center

3 p.m.: Sign up for the Texas Hold’em Tournament

4 p.m.: Mike Mathison Memorial Texas Hold’em Tournament American Legion Post #533

7:30 p.m.: Rodeo

Mutton Bustin’ (first come first, served. Sign up at the merch booth, $20 sign-up fee).

9 – 10:30 p.m.: Live Music – Deezie Brown

10:45 p.m. – 1 a.m.: Live Music – Jeff Haney & Barney Sledge

For more details on the event, refer to Visit Bastrop’s official website.