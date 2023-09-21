BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Bastrop students got the chance to have something a little more than traditional school lunch Wednesday in the cafeteria.

Cedar Creek High School students sampled Japanese cuisine as part of a partnership between the district’s child nutrition department and Taher, a food service company.

Cedar Creek High School students in Bastrop got to try Japanese cuisine prepared by guest chef John Sugimura | Todd Bynum/KXAN News

Cedar Creek High School students in Bastrop got to try Japanese cuisine prepared by guest chef John Sugimura | Todd Bynum/KXAN News

Cedar Creek High School students in Bastrop got to try Japanese cuisine prepared by guest chef John Sugimura | Todd Bynum/KXAN News

The high school brought in guest executive chef John Sugimura, who took the opportunity to spread his love of Japanese food as a way to help kids explore foods they might not ordinarily try. The meal he prepared for students Wednesday was a spicy beef bowl.



“Let’s get good food in them. Let’s good food that their body likes. Let’s feed them something that is interesting. And that’s why we have a very specific well-tuned, chef-driven program. So this is not one time. Japanese today, the next time could be Italian, the next time could be French,” Sugimura said.

Like all other meals through the district, it was prepared according to federal and state nutritional guidelines.