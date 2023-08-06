BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — On Wednesday, Barton Hill Farms announced it has permanently closed.

“We would like to thank the entire community and the families that visited our farm venue throughout the years. Since 2012, it has been a delightful experience serving you all. We are especially grateful for those families and individuals that made visiting our events an annual tradition,” Barton Hill Farms said.

The owners said the farm was “a beautiful and magical experience” for those who attended and worked during its fall and spring events.

“To all our “AMAZE-ing” employees, Bastrop County First Responders, Bastrop ESD No.1, The County of Bastrop, and to all those that assisted in helping us provide a safe and fun event to our guests, we want to send a special message of gratitude to you! We were honored to have worked beside all of you,” the farm said.

Barton Hill Farms was located at 1115 Farm-to-Market Road 969 in Bastrop.