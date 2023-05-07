AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 348-acre mixed-use community is headed to Bastrop with hundreds of new housing units planned in the growing Central Texas city.

The community, called Adelton, is in its first phase of construction with 90 single-family homes and two commercial projects. The first homes are expected to be ready this summer, according to a release.

The more than 1,200 housing units will include single-family and multi-family units. Homes prices will start in the low $300,000s with two-bedroom to four-bedroom floor plans.

The developer, West Bastrop Village LTD, is also planning four miles of trails, 50 acres of parks, greenbelts and open space throughout the community.

Adelton phase one construction plan (Courtesy Benchmark Land Development)

The developer said new Bastrop economic development projects led to the timing of Adelton construction. These include SpaceX’s Project Echo, a new film studio and Tesla.

The community’s grand opening is Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. at 126 Adelton Blvd., Bastrop.