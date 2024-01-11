BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) – If you happen to go for a trip to the Bastrop Museum and Visitor Center, you might be surprised by your tour guide.

11-year-old Stephen Ellis, a self-proclaimed World War II buff, is leading tours through the museum’s WWII exhibit, the youngest volunteer tour guide at the museum.

“I’m technically interested in everything about WWII but mainly the history of front-line warfare and US Army infantry on the European front,” Ellis told the museum.

Don’t feel too embarrassed that someone who’s not quite a teenager most likely knows more about a historical event than you – Ellis has a family history steeped in the military. His mom, Dawn, is a colonel in the USMC reserves, and his dad, David, is a retired commander and pilot in the US Navy.

Additionally, Ellis spent a portion of his childhood living on military bases in Europe, where he visited many military museums.

“All of Europe was a battlefield,” Ellis said. “One of my favorite stories I learned from Yarnhub was about Charlie Brown and Franz Stigler.”

If you’re interested in learning about WWII from Ellis, his first tour is this Saturday.