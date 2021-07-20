Bastrop ISD announces back-to-school plan as COVID-19 numbers rise in Austin area

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Bastrop ISD is one of the first districts in the Austin area to lay out its plans for safely returning students to the classroom for the start of the school year.

Bastrop ISD Associate Superintendent of Communications & Community Relations Dr. Kristi Lee said they’re asking parents to screen kids daily before stepping foot on a school bus.

“Our students will have an assigned seating chart, that makes it helpful for contact tracing,” Lee said.

Lee admits social distancing won’t always be possible, but says they’ll allow outdoor eating, eating in classrooms and will keep track of who goes where by monitoring hallway traffic patterns.

“Our classrooms and restrooms and other areas on the campus will be cleaned each day,” Lee said. “Especially those high-touch surfaces will be disinfected.”

Lisa Rangel, a parent in the district, is on the fence about whether she’ll send her fifth-grader back to school or homeschool him.

“I’ve been waiting to see what the school decides, so that way I can decide what I’m going to do,” Rangel said. “I’m a little bit overwhelmed, I want everyone to be safe — including the teachers.”

Rising COVID-19 cases in Central Texas and nationwide is making Rangel nervous.

“I’m worried that there’s going to be a lot of kids getting sick,” Rangel said.

Bastrop ISD won’t require fully-vaccinated students and staff to quarantine for 14 days if they’re exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 as long as they aren’t showing symptoms. However, Lee said they will maintain the COVID-19 dashboard.

“There’s only so much they can do, and there’s just no way,” Rangel said.

Bastrop ISD said masks won’t be required following Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order prohibiting mandatory face masks in schools, but it is encouraging everyone 12 and older to get vaccinated.

The district said it will also start allowing select visitors on campus and resume field trips.