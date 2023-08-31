AUSTIN (KXAN) — A multi-million-dollar expansion project is coming to H-E-B’s Bastrop store, according to the Bastrop Economic Development Corporation.

BastropEDC said Phase 1, which included a parking lot addition, was already underway. The next step would impact the interior of the building.

The building is set to undergo a large renovation and expansion, which is estimated to begin July 1, 2024, and include nearly 18,000 square feet of added space, according to BastropEDC.

The expansion would add nearly triple the capacity of the curbside carryout portion of the property, and a True Texas BBQ restaurant is also going to be placed inside the building.

BastropEDC said the store’s pharmacy would be reconfigured to provide greater efficiency, more backstage processing square footage would be added to improve production capacity for foods that are made and packaged in-store, and all customer-facing refrigeration cases would be replaced.

According to BastropEDC, additional administrative offices would also be constructed with a new break room and conference center.