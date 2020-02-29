Woman killed in Feb. 20 Bastrop County crash identified

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation has identified the woman who died in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 290 near McAcres Drive on Thursday, Feb. 20.

According to Texas DPS, Anitra Tusie, 45, was traveling westbound in her 2015 Ford vehicle when it crossed into the eastbound lane and hit a 2019 Toyota Tacoma. She was from Dime Box, Texas near Giddings.

Tusie was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota was transported to Dell Seton in Austin.

No charges are expected to be filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing. According to DPS, the road was wet at the time of the crash.