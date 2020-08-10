Wildfire at Bastrop State Park grows to 10-15 acres

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — A wildfire at Bastrop State Park grew to around 10-15 acres as helicopters and local firefighter crews worked to contain the fire on Monday afternoon, according to the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management.

At 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, Bastrop County Emergency Services District 2 reported the fire is 50% contained with bulldozer lines. Spot outs and flare ups continue to be reported.

The fire reportedly started in the state park approximately two miles east of Pine Hill Drive. The fire was moving northeast on state park property, Bastrop County ESD 2 reports.

Bastrop County ESD 2 says Starflight and a locally-staged helicopter with the Texas A&M Forest Service are responding. Four large bulldozers were on the ground, beginning operations to cut fire lines.

