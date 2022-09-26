BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — There are still Confederate monuments at the Bastrop County courthouse, and residents have split opinions on what should happen to them.

Just over two years ago, County Commissioners approved moving the two monuments, with private funding that was raised. However, the monuments still sit on the grounds of the courthouse.

Commissioners discussed a capital improvement project during a meeting Monday to pay for items including refurbishing the old jail to eventually become a museum. That discussion included talk about putting the monuments there, though Bastrop County officials pointed out to KXAN that there is nothing in the jail refurbishment plan regarding moving or storing monuments, and they don’t know why everyone showed up today.

Refurbishment would also take time, and money that still hasn’t been secured.

Residents at the meeting were split on what to do with the monuments in the meantime.

Gilbert Zamora wants the monuments removed. “They were treasonous and traitors, and they put a monument out there for them,” he said. “That’s not what they are supposed to be. They belong in a museum, where you declared it to be. We raised private funds to be put there, and that’s what needs to be done.”

Mel Cooper with Bastrop County Conservatives said on the other hand, taxes could be better-spent. “If we’re talking about spending tax dollars, let’s talk about spending tax dollars for the purposes they were intended; taking care of the voters. Not tax dollars for moving monuments around the county.”

Ultimately, no action was taken at the meeting.

Regardless, the County wants to get the ball rolling on the jail refurbishment. Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape noted the roof of the old jail and clock tower still leak, and they’re worried about growing water damage, which would cost even more to fix if left untouched.