BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Elon Musk is bringing another company to Central Texas.

New property records show SpaceX has acquired dozens of acres of land in Bastrop County.

That’s east of Musk’s new $1 billion Tesla gigafactory in Travis County.

It wouldn’t be Musk’s only company to operate in Bastrop County, and the tourism and economic development director, Adena Lewis, said it’s part of a growth spurt for the area.

In Just the last year, the county has seen not only SpaceX establish a presence but also Musk’s Boring Company and a film studio.

Lewis said those have caused a spike in new home construction.

She said the new Samsung chip plant in Williamson County has also added to that rush because it’s within driving distance from Bastrop County.

This KXAN map shows the relative locations of some of the big businesses announced for Bastrop County — or nearby — in the last year or so.

“I love it here. I’m so happy I’m not in New York shoveling the snow anymore,” said Wendy Camacho, who moved to Bastrop County about three and a half years ago.

During that time, she’s realized she isn’t the only one that chose Texas — or Bastrop County.

“There’s such a demand now; everybody moving in from California, other states, all the new things that are being built in Texas, new companies coming here,” Camacho said.

Lewis said she expects even more home starts after the SpaceX news.

Median home sale prices have also gone up.

Data from Redfin, a national real estate brokerage, shows prices started climbing sharply last year, hitting a record-high median price in April of about $472,000.

“I can’t even imagine how quickly it went up in three years. So hey, anybody want to make an offer? We might consider!” Camacho laughed.

Camacho thinks the business moves offer positives, like an economic boost, but also negatives like rising home prices that could price folks out of neighborhoods like hers.

Camacho said she hopes this is her forever home, even if the new businesses like the film studio in her own neighborhood, might interrupt their quiet life.

“There’s a mixed emotion, because you’ve got to realize it’s gonna be more traffic coming our way is going to be more noise,” she said.