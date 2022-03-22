ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — Three people went to the hospital after a tornado crossed U.S. Highway 290 in Elgin and severely damaged the mobile home where they were sleeping.

Their injuries aren’t serious, officials told KXAN Reporter Candy Rodriguez, who returned to an area forecaster Jim Spencer spotted moments after the tornado had ripped through on Monday afternoon. Around 7 p.m. Spencer stopped to share a live report, showing part of a mobile home lofted onto the roof of a nearby building. He described people going through the area looking for anyone who may have been hurt and showed insulation and debris scattered all around.

Spencer pointed out there was damage on both sides of the highway, including power poles knocked down across from the area with the mobile home.

“A tornado definitely crossed this path,” he said.

Tuesday morning Rodriguez returned to the area near U.S. Highway 290 and State Highway 95 and said neighbors told her five shift workers had been inside the mobile home, asleep, when the tornado moved in.

She showed the extent of the damage and debris scattered across the area, including part of a wall of a mobile home with a window and a door ripped off.

The mobile home now sits atop a warehouse that was used as an apartment complex.