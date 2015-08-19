VonTrey Clark’s longtime girlfriend issues statement

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The longtime girlfriend of former Austin Police Officer VonTrey Clark has issued a statement regarding the investigation into Clark and his connection to the Samantha Dean homicide.

The attorney for Laura Tuten, Polo Gonzalez, issued the following statement on her behalf:

Laura was completely unaware of Mr. Clark’s and Ms. Dean’s relationship and is as shocked as anyone about the allegations being asserted by law enforcement. At this time, her concern is focused on the well-being of her children. We ask that everyone respect her and her family’s privacy during this difficult time.

Clark is currently in Indonesia but sources say he will be brought back to the United States within the next few days.

According to court records, Clark “kept his affair with Dean secret due to his relationship with Laura Tuten.” Property records show she owns the South Austin home where she and Clark live.

Dean, 29, was found shot to death on Feb. 4.

