Video catches Bastrop County deputy slamming a man into the ground

Bastrop Co. deputy under investigation after body slam

CEDAR CREEK, Texas (KXAN) — A Bastrop County deputy is under investigation after body slamming a man in handcuffs to the ground. The entire thing was caught on video by the man's 14-year-old daughter.

"I felt like he wasn't there to take care of business. He was here for an arrest and here to take me down. That's the mentality that he was on already," said Eric Ybarra, the man arrested on Tuesday. "I feel like I was bullied on my own property and assaulted."

Ybarra admits he's in trouble with the law. He's been driving with an invalid license and had a warrant out for failing to pay his daughter's truancy fees. But he feels like what happened is excessive.

"This is the spot where it all went down. I'm in handcuffs right here, I turn back, look at the officer...and he slammed me, without a moment's notice," Ybarra said.

WATCH: A Cedar Creek man is pressing charges after a Bastrop County deputy slams him to the ground. He said the deputy hopped his fence to arrest him for driving with an invalid license and failing to pay child truancy fees. The sheriff told me internal affairs is investigating. pic.twitter.com/qTVNiI0d4H — Alex Caprariello (@alcaprari23) May 25, 2019

Bastrop County Sheriff, Maurice Cook, said internal affairs is investigating.

KXAN checked with a local defense attorney to get perspective on this case. He said an arrest warrant gives the officer power to make Ybarra's arrest, even if it's at his home. But the attorney said it's rare for an officer to go to a home to make an arrest when misdemeanors are involved.

Ybarra was transported to the hospital shortly after he was cuffed and thrown to the ground. Doctors said he suffered multiple broken ribs with cuts and scrapes across his body.

"I'm only 33 years old with two broken ribs trying to provide for my family and I can't do that now," said Ybarra.

He must now wear a brace around his torso and use a breathing apparatus before bed.

Ybarra said a district judge has dropped his resisting arrest charges. But it will take a while for him to trust law enforcement again. He plans to sue the Bastrop County Sherriff's Office and the deputy involved for using excessive force, trespassing and assault.

"I want to see Bastrop County pay for what they did to me and what they did to my family. My daughter had to see this."