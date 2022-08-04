SMITHVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The University of Texas Police Department is investigating a possible arson that took place at one of its facilities.

UTPD said it was notified of the incident at the university’s Stengl “Lost Pines” Biological Station around 2:12 p.m. Wednesday. The station is located off Old Antioch Road in Smithville, which is southeast of Bastrop.

The fire happened at some point after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Bastrop Fire Department responded to the scene shortly after, according to UTPD, and firefighters were able to contain the fire. No one was hurt.

UTPD is working with the Texas A&M Forest Service to figure out if someone intentionally set fire to the area. The incident is being investigated as a possible arson, UTPD said.

The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management reported a wildfire in the same area as the facility early Wednesday morning. It was first said to be seven acres in size, but by 8 p.m. Wednesday, Bastrop County OEM said the fire was about 5.49 acres and 80% contained.

Anyone with information about the fire can call the UTPD Investigations and Mitigations Division at (512) 471-4441, ext. 9. For more safety resources, visit UTPD’s website.