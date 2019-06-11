US 290 reopened after child hit by 18-wheeler near Elgin
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Westbound lanes of U.S. 290 East are re-opened after being closed Tuesday afternoon when a six-year-old was hit by an 18-wheeler three miles east of Elgin.
According to Elgin Fire Department, a six-year-old child had just stepped off the bus when they were hit by an 18-wheeler. The extent of the child's injuries are not yet known. Bastrop County officials say a helicopter was launched.
This is a developing story. KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.
More Bastrop County Stories
TxDOT to discuss major upgrades to SH 71 in Bastrop in Tuesday meeting
BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation is working to upgrade sections of State Highway 71 in Bastrop from Perkins Street to Martin Luther King Drive.
TxDOT will replace or construct nine new bridges along the corridor and crews will extend frontage roads along the highway allowing commuters to get across the Colorado River without having to jump on the main lanes.
"If we have the frontage road it'd be better for us, but it would be more noise for us down here," Dorothy Perkins said. The Bastrop County native lives near the highway and described getting on the highway as "chaotic."Read the Full Article
Saturday declared Ozone Action Day
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Austin area for Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the Austin area on Saturday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking or riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive-through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned.
For more information on ozone:Read the Full Article
Man indicted for November Buc-ees bomb threat
BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — The Bastrop County Grand Jury has indicted a man accused of a bomb threat against the Buc-ee's located at 1700 TX-71 in November 2018.
According to a Bastrop Police Department, its Criminal Investigations Division has thoroughly investigated the incident and identified Bastrop resident David Lowery Coronado, 18, as the suspect.
Coronado is accused of terroristic threat causing pecuniary loss.Read the Full Article
