US 290 reopened after child hit by 18-wheeler near Elgin

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Westbound lanes of U.S. 290 East are re-opened after being closed Tuesday afternoon when a six-year-old was hit by an 18-wheeler three miles east of Elgin.

According to Elgin Fire Department, a six-year-old child had just stepped off the bus when they were hit by an 18-wheeler. The extent of the child's injuries are not yet known. Bastrop County officials say a helicopter was launched.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.