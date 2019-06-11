TxDOT to discuss major upgrades to SH 71 in Bastrop in Tuesday meeting
BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation is working to upgrade sections of State Highway 71 in Bastrop from Perkins Street to Martin Luther King Drive.
TxDOT will replace or construct nine new bridges along the corridor and crews will extend frontage roads along the highway allowing commuters to get across the Colorado River without having to jump on the main lanes.
"If we have the frontage road it'd be better for us, but it would be more noise for us down here," Dorothy Perkins said. The Bastrop County native lives near the highway and described getting on the highway as "chaotic."
Smithville resident, Blake Brown agreed.
"Just trying to get on as best I can without trying to get hit."
Both Perkins and Brown are hopeful the changes TxDOT is working on will ease traffic.
During the first year, TxDOT expects all traffic to remain in its current pattern. However, the work on Highway 71 will be done in phases, with Phase 1 kicking off in August. TxDOT expects there to be some traffic changes as work progresses.
Tuesday night, TxDOT officials will host a public forum to meet with community members at the Bastrop Convention & Exhibit Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to discuss the future changes.
Breakdown of SH 71's Phasing:
- Phase 1
- Stage 1: Construction of frontage road and bridges over the Colorado River, reconstruct U-turns at Gills Branch and westbound frontage road from east U-turn at Gills Branch to MLK Drive.
- Stage 2: Crews continue to work on westbound and eastbound frontage roads, construct the eastbound frontage road bridge and eastbound entrance ramp bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad. This stage will make traffic one-way on frontage roads with one lane open in each direction.
- Stage 3: Complete majority of work on frontage roads, construct new westbound entrance ramp west of the Colorado River.
- Stage 4: Construct a new eastbound exit ramp west of the Colorado River.
- Phase 2
- Stage 1: Construct new Colorado River Bridge — eastbound main lane traffic will be diverted to the frontage road.
- Stage 2: Westbound main lanes shifted to eastbound main lanes (eastbound still on frontage) construct the westbound main lanes.
- Stage 3: Construct southern portion of the westbound frontage road bridge over Gills Branch.
More Bastrop County Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Saturday declared Ozone Action Day
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Austin area for Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the Austin area on Saturday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking or riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive-through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned.
For more information on ozone:Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Man indicted for November Buc-ees bomb threat
BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — The Bastrop County Grand Jury has indicted a man accused of a bomb threat against the Buc-ee's located at 1700 TX-71 in November 2018.
According to a Bastrop Police Department, its Criminal Investigations Division has thoroughly investigated the incident and identified Bastrop resident David Lowery Coronado, 18, as the suspect.
Coronado is accused of terroristic threat causing pecuniary loss.Read the Full Article
-
Trees down, traffic lights out in Bastrop Co. after overnight thunderstorms
Weather forecast
Traffic map
Low water crossing closuresRead the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Trending Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
-
-
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Don't Miss
-
- Tropical disturbance evolving in the Gulf of Mexico
- Austin Police find 169 pounds of meth in north Austin apartment
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold at Austin H-E-B store wins $5 million
- Billionaire graduation speaker from Austin pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face